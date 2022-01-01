New Year 2022: Watch BSF Jawans' NYE Celebrations In J&K's Poonch

On New Year's Eve, brave army soldiers stationed on the border to protect the country were seen celebrating. A video from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), has surfaced, showing Border Security Force (BSF) men enjoying the new year eve in their own distinctive style. In the video, BSF Jawans can be seen having a fantastic time singing, dancing to Bhangra music.

Media agency ANI shared the video on Twitter, with caption, "#WATCH | BSF jawans celebrate on the eve of #New Year 2022 in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir." The song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' by Daler Mehndi can be heard in the background. Watch it here:

#WATCH | BSF jawans celebrate on the eve of #NewYear2022 in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/H0eWjsDnz8 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

President extends New Year Greetings

Moreover, President Ram Nath Kovind conveyed his greetings to his fellow citizens for the New Year 2022 on January 1, urging them to resolve to usher in progress in society and country.

"On the joyous occasion of the New Year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad. May the new dawn of the New Year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country," President Kovind said.

In addition, with prohibitory orders in place in numerous states as a result of an increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the novel variant of COVID-19, Omicron, India brought in the new year with muted celebrations and most streets looking vacant. There were no crowds at Mumbai's landmark Gateway of India, a popular place for many Mumbaikars to ring in the new year, or Delhi's Connaught Place. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, more than 1,200 Omicron cases have been identified in 23 states and UTs thus far.

Image: ANI