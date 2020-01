Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat briefed the media after he took over the post of the CDS. Bipin Rawat ended his tenure as the Indian Army's Chief of Staff on Tuesday.

"I would like to convey my best wishes to general Manoj Naravane, who will be assuming the office as the 28th COA staff, With his competence and capability, we are confident he will take this army to greater heights," he said.