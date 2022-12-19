Newly-constructed Bridge Collapse In Bihar's Begusarai; No Casualties; Probe Ordered

In Bihar, a portion of a newly constructed bridge in Begusarai collapsed on Sunday, December 18, and fell into the river.

As per the information, the bridge was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal in the Begusarai district. A large number of commuters used to travel through this bridge. Notably, the bridge had developed cracks a few days back and as a result, the front part collapsed into the river on Sunday. However, no casualties have been reported as no commuters or vehicles were present at the time of the incident.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Road construction department and the local administration. The probe is underway and soon a report will be submitted to the higher authorities. Stern action will be taken against those found guilty. The bridge's construction began in 2016 and was completed in 2017 at a total cost of Rs 13 crore.