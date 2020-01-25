News Broadcasters Federation Condemns Attack On Senior Journalist Deepak Chaurasia

The News Broadcasters Federation is extremely concerned about the repeated instances of violence directed at journalists in the line of duty at Shaheen Bagh. These attacks have been fuelled by a growing spirit of intolerance by those claiming to be protestors at Shaheen Bagh. The most recent attack on senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia and his camera crew at Shaheen Bagh, which was recorded on camera, reflects the growing hostility of some of those at Shaheen Bagh towards journalists unwilling to toe their line.

In recent weeks there have been similar attacks on several other TV journalists in the course of which camera equipment has been broken and destroyed and some journalists including those who were victims of yesterday's attack, have had to be hospitalised. The NBF, which is the largest such organisation of news broadcasters pan India, demands immediate police action against those who have perpetrated the violence and seeks solidarity among all members of the Indian media against this relentless attack on reporters, and editors of news media organisations.

Deepak Chaurasia manhandled

The Consulting Editor of News Nation TV channel, Deepak Chaurasia, was allegedly attacked by protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on January 24. Following the incident, the senior reporter filed a complaint saying he was beaten up and his camera was snatched by a mob at the protest site. The FIR was registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention against unknown persons).

Chaurasia took to Twitter and posted the video of the incident, which states that those who make the voices of the people reach to the people of the country became victims of mob lynching. He has also lodged a complaint with the police.

