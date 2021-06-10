News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) Launches Sub-Committee On Digital News Media

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), India’s largest industry association of News TV Broadcasters, has announced the launch of a sub-committee on Digital News Media, to cater to the regulatory challenges faced by the traditional news channels.

The launch of the sub-committee on digital news media is to give special attention to online platforms as news consumers are increasingly preferring to consume news and information through digital media outlets. Any complaints on content which is broadcasted and also available online of the same broadcasting channels, will also be addressed by NBF’s strong and robust self-regulatory framework.

“Digital media revolution has brought a paradigm shift in the consumption of news from larger screens to handheld devices; Digital also has the ability to reach larger audiences. NBF’s digital media sub-committee with strong self-regulatory structure will strive to bring clarity on regulatory compliance of news by traditional news broadcasters who have digital presence and level playing field for linear TV and digital platforms broadcasting news. This will also bring out responsible news broadcasting for the digital audience,” said R. Jai Krishna, Secretary-General, News Broadcasters Federation.

The sub-committee comes in the wake new regulatory-fuelled business challenges posed after the notification of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 [IT Rules 2021], on 25th February 2021, with its implementation beginning on May 25, 2021.

NBF will strongly advocate with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to grant exemption to TV news broadcasters, broadcasting the same content on their digital platform, since there is no variation in content in two platforms. Also, broadcasters already abide by the Programme Code under the Cable and Television Network Act, Uplinking/Downlinking Policy, and other relevant legislation. The new Digital Media Ethics Code will act as additional compliance for the same content for digital platform shall cause a hurdle in the Ease of Doing Business of TV news Broadcasters.

NBF had also requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to provide a clarification for the compliances of news broadcasters having TV News Channels, and modified and varied content on the digital platform.