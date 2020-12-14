News Channels Unite; Demand BARC's Public Statement On Fraud TRP Case; 'mails Not Enough'

Top members of India's largest broadcasters body News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Monday sought a public statement from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in the fake TRP case, a day after Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani in continuance of a shocking witch-hunt. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Sanjive Naraine, CEO of Prag News & VP of NBF, Anil Singh, CFO of TV5 and Sreekandan Nair, MD of Flowers TV, collectively demanded that BARC should come forward and break its silence on the matter since it is not private anymore. Earlier, BARC has sent three different mails making amply clear there is no allegation against Republic Media Network in the fake TRP case but has thus far not gone public with the same despite there clearly being a pressing need to.

'BARC should come forward and break silence'

"I want to appeal to BARC that they should come out clean and make a statement since it is related to them. They should condemn this and come forward," Sanjive Naraine said. The members of the NBF were also joined by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who asked whether this had been a general entertainment channel, would BARC have not issued a public statement?

"I feel that the point they have made is spot on. If this had been a general entertainment channel, would BARC have not issued a public statement? We are being told that we should be happy with the private email. Is this a private matter? This is a national matter. How can be a private email to a national matter? Should the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting not ask BARC to issue a statement?" Arnab Goswami said.

'The hounding of Republic is very disturbing': Anil Singh

"One side we are talking about ease of doing business and on the other side, we are seeing these kinds of actions being taken by the authorities. It is very disturbing. We would like to present India as a country which is feasible, viable and friendly to the businesses. The actions we are seeing are not matching with the actions on the ground," Anil Singh, TV5's CFO said. "I want to appeal to BARC that they should come out clean and make a statement since it is related to them. They should condemn this and come forward," he said.

"The authorised agency, in this case, is BARC, they have never come out with an allegation that Republic TV has manipulated TRP but the Mumbai Police is claiming it. I recall what the Supreme Court had said while granting bail to Arnab Goswami. It said that if the rights of a person are violated, it will come to the rescue of the person. Even though the Mumbai Police dared to arrest Vikas. This could be a precedent in other states as well," Sreekandan Nair, MD, Flowers TV said.

As Mumbai police arrested Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami produced excerpts of letters sent by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to the Centre-run Prasar Bharati stating 'no action initiated by BARC against Republic'. He stated that the Mumbai police's action has compelled him to put these documents in the public domain to prove its malafide intent.

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Sunday said that the early morning arrest and two-day remand of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, in the investigation into allegations of TRP rigging case is "highly disturbing". NBF said that it is 'deeply disturbed' by the arrest of Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani.

