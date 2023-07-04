India News LIVE | Supreme Court To Hear Teesta Setalvad's Case On July 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit four states -- Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan -- during a hectic tour between July 7-8. He is scheduled to participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities - Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner. The PM will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores across the four states.

PM Modi will first land in Raipur on July 7 where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stones for various six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor followed by a public meeting. The next stop is Gorakhpur where will attend a programme at Gita Press which recently won the Gandhi Peace Prize. He will flag off three new Vande Bharat Trains and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.

From Gorakhpur, PM will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects. He will dedicate Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar's new line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also dedicate the four-lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi - Jaunpur) and lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

On July 8 PM Modi will head to Warangal in Telangana to lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Four Laning of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH- 563 and attend a public meeting in Warangal later.

From Warangal, PM Modi will fly to Bikaner to again lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. The PM will dedicate various sections of the Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway followed by the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy CorridorPhase-I. Finally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner railway station and attend a public meeting in Bikaner.