India News LIVE | Supreme Court To Hear Teesta Setalvad's Case On July 5

TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday promised to build a memorial for freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Amaravati and name the upcoming Bhogapuram International airport after him once his party returns to power in the state.
Naidu made these announcements in Vijayawada during the closing ceremony of a programme to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Raju, a freedom fighter who fought against the tyrannies of the British government during the colonial era and attained martyrdom.
"Raju had taken the initiative to stand by the people after closely following the crude laws being implemented in the forest areas in Madras Presidency and the outrageous activities in the tribal belts,” said Naidu in a press note on Tuesday.
Comparing Raju to Subash Chandra Bose, Naidu noted that the former took to armed rebellion while Mahatma Gandhi fought for independence in a non-violent way. Moreover, the TDP supremo questioned as to why the state government was not organising programmes to mark Raju's birth centenary.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel chaired a high-level meeting at his residence and reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Modi's Raipur visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives due to an accident in Dhule, Maharashtra. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lahks to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.
The accident in Dhule, Maharashtra is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured for a quick recovery. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2023
Amol Kolhe, on Tuesday, resigned as an MP from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Kolhe is an MP from Shirur in Pune district. He submitted his resignation to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after an in-person meeting with him. Kolhe was one of the ministers who left the NCP with Ajit Pawar to join the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance but returned to the party a day later.
सध्याच्या एकूण राजकीय परिस्थितीबाबत मनातील अस्वस्थता आदरणीय शरद पवार साहेबांना भेटून मांडली.— Dr.Amol Kolhe (@kolhe_amol) July 4, 2023
"अमोल, ही अस्वस्थता फक्त तुझ्याच नाही तर महाराष्ट्रातील प्रत्येक युवक व मतदाराच्या मनात आहे. आता आपल्याला लोकशाही मूल्ये टिकवण्यासाठी महाराष्ट्र पिंजून काढावा लागेल. शिरूरच्या मायबाप… pic.twitter.com/gnoLL2GHDV
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice BR Gavai has scheduled the hearing of Teesta Setalvad's case for July 5. Setalvad, who was directed to surrender by the Gujarat High Court, received interim bail from the apex court. She is accused of fabricating evidence to frame innocent people and tamper with the evidence in the post-Godhra riots cases. Tap here to read more.
BJP National President JP Nadda, on Tuesday, met with senior ministers at the party headquarters in New Delhi. This comes after a major reshuffle in the BJP as it appointed four new state Presidents and six are expected to be appointed soon.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on July 5. It has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and other regions as very heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of Maharashtra. Apart from Mumbai, similar conditions are likely in other districts such as Raigad, Thane, Pune, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday, backed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying it will bind nationalism. "UCC will bind nationalism effectively. Further delay will be corrosive," Dhankhar said in his speech at the 25th convocation ceremony of IIT Guwahati on Tuesday.
Uniform Civil Code will bind Bharat & its nationalism more effectively.— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) July 4, 2023
Any further delay in implementation of #UniformCivilCode will be corrosive of our values. @IITGuwahati pic.twitter.com/QladDMqiCM
Republic has accessed the tentative list of portfolios that might get allocated to the newly inducted ministers into the Eknath Shinde cabinet. According to sources, Ajit Pawar, who was appointed as the new Maharashtra Deputy CM is likely to get revenue or finance ministry. He was accompanied by several other MLAs who defected from the NCP on Sunday.
The Congress party will pen a letter to Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narvekar over the post of leader of opposition (LoP), sources revealed. The LoP post is currently vacant, Narvekar had said.
#ThisIsExclusive | Big scoop on fight over the LoP post in Maharashtra. Congress to send letter to Maharashtra speaker on LoP post, sources say.#DevendraFadnavis #Maharashtra #MaharashtraPolitics #AjitPawar #JayantPatil #Congress #LoP pic.twitter.com/TUhPrbObx7— Republic (@republic) July 4, 2023
Maharashtra Navnirman chief Raj Thackeray during a news briefing on Tuesday said that the revolt by Ajit Pawar "is an insult to voters." Ajit Pawar resigned as the leader of opposition from NCP on Sunday and was appointed as the new Deputy CM in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Eight other MLAs from NCP took oath as ministers. "These developments are not sudden, there has been planning for a very long time," he further said.
#BREAKING | MNS chief Raj Thackeray holds news briefing on Ajit Pawar revolt. 'This is an insult to voters,' says Raj Thackeray.#AjitPawar #RajThackeray #MaharashtraPolitics #Maharashtra— Republic (@republic) July 4, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/SoKLwc09R8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit four states -- Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan -- during a hectic tour between July 7-8. He is scheduled to participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities - Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner. The PM will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores across the four states.
PM Modi will first land in Raipur on July 7 where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stones for various six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor followed by a public meeting. The next stop is Gorakhpur where will attend a programme at Gita Press which recently won the Gandhi Peace Prize. He will flag off three new Vande Bharat Trains and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.
From Gorakhpur, PM will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects. He will dedicate Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar's new line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also dedicate the four-lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi - Jaunpur) and lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.
On July 8 PM Modi will head to Warangal in Telangana to lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Four Laning of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH- 563 and attend a public meeting in Warangal later.
From Warangal, PM Modi will fly to Bikaner to again lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. The PM will dedicate various sections of the Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway followed by the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy CorridorPhase-I. Finally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner railway station and attend a public meeting in Bikaner.
After the announcement of four new state presidents on Tuesday, the BJP is likely to soon announce new state presidents in six other states, sources revealed. The state BJP chiefs will change in Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Haryana, J&K and MP.
The Calcutta High Court Division Bench has directed State Election Commission (SEC) to deploy an equal number of CAPF and state armed forces in poll booths for the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal. It has also directed that the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) must be deployed until the entire process of election is over.
Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar said the position of Leader of Opposition (LoP) is still vacant and the decision will be made soon. "I have accepted the registration of Ajit Pawar and the post of LoP is still vacant. The appointment will be made at a reasonable time keeping in the mind party's strength without any biases," he asserted.
Omar Abdullah, former J&K CM and Vice President of Jammu Kashmir National Conference spoke on the upcoming Supreme Court hearing of Article 370 abrogation. He said, "We want to take back what was taken away from us, using law...we had been waiting for this day for a long time...we hope the hearing will get completed soon and the verdict will come out."
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad addressed a press conference. He said, "Ajit Pawar was the closest and pampered leader by sharad pawar. So there was never an issue of desired position not being given. Whichever plump position he wanted Sharad Sahab gave to him".
He further said, "Praful Patel himself went to sharad pawar and said that he will never leave him. They had already made up their mind. I already knew that this was going to happen".
CBI to send letters rogatory to UK, UAE in connection with the probe against fugitive Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be soon meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the sidelines of the 2024 polls. As per the sources, after the induction of Ajit Pawar, BJP is looking to expand the NDA alliance.
After meeting Sharad Pawar, the Maharashtra Congres leader addressed the media. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, 'Along with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, we are planning a tour of Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar will talk to Uddhav Thackeray about this'.
Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said, "Those who have people's support are always stronger. The people of Maharashtra are with us. I haven't had any talks with him (Ajit Pawar)".
Congress leaders met Sharad Pawar today at YB Chavan Centre in a bid to claim the vacant Leder of Opposition (LoP) position amid the NCP crisis.
Amid the power tussle between NCP, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's supporters gathered at the new party office located near Mantralaya in Mumbai. The supporters were seen celebrating, flashing Ajit Pawar's posters and raising slogans.
BJP has made a major reshuffle in the cabinet on the sidelines of the 2024 lok sabha polls. The saffron party has appointed new state chiefs which are--
After meeting PM Modi, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, says "PM has assured that he will provide assistance for the people affected in Joshimath. Char Dham Yatra is underway and so far 34 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra. Kanwar Yatra is going to start from today, I had discussions with PM regarding that as well. I also informed PM that the GST collection in Uttarakhand has increased by 23%. I requested PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand soon."
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his colleagues from NCP attended the cabinet meeting, for the first time after taking oath as ministers.
Seven people dead and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned. The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district, said Maharashtra Highway Police.
"Whatever HD Kumaraswamy said is absolutely true and I support his statement. We will fight together in future," says former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Kumaraswamy's statement that a new tax system YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax) has been introduced by the state government.
In a shocking revelation, Ajit Pawar's camp leader Praful Patel mentioned that as many as 51 NCP MLAs wanted Sharad Pawar to explore the possibility of joining the Maharashtra government in 2022.
#WATCH | Congress Legislative Party meeting begins at Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. pic.twitter.com/FvgHnv1nip— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde arrives for cabinet meeting. Republic #LIVE from Mantralaya, Mumbai. #DevendraFadnavis #Maharashtra #MaharashtraPolitics #AjitPawar #EknathShinde— Republic (@republic) July 4, 2023
WATCH here-https://t.co/5C8MAHseYi pic.twitter.com/cJnrUiCjZB