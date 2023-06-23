India News LIVE | Opposition Leaders' Meeting Concludes In Patna

Quick links:
The meeting of top leaders of the opposition parties has concluded in Patna. The leaders had gathered to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav hosted the meeting and it was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former CM Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP president Sharad Pawar.
#WATCH | Opposition leaders' meeting to chalk out a joint strategy to take on BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections, underway in Bihar's Patna— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023
More than 15 opposition parties are attending the meeting. pic.twitter.com/d9qRfvOdVj
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's Test and ODI squads for West Indies tour.
India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
"While they (BJP) campaigned in Karnataka, 100 people were killed in Manipur. Even after Amit Shah's visit to Manipur, tension persists there. They don't realise the seriousness of the issue. The public understands that they are doing politics in the name of religion." said Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be felicitated in Maharashtra by the state's Pradesh Congress Committee as well as ally NCP on Sunday, to mark the massive victory of the Congress in last month's Assembly elections.
Enforcement Directorate will summon ex BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC commisioner Chahal in the COVID centre scam. Pednekar was the Mayor during the time when Covid centre contract was given. ED has claimed that there are several politicians in the radar who got kickbacks from the contractors and that inexperienced contractors were given the contracts by the BMC.
West Bengal | BJP's office in Siliguri's Dabgram area was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants last night pic.twitter.com/aMQhmg6bR7— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023
#WATCH | Posters reading 'wanted corruption Nath' put up against Congress leader & former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/vpLdYTua0r— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 23, 2023
A male passenger, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykukar Juneja who was onboard a Vistara flight, arrested on a complaint by the flight crew members. The members heard the man talking about 'hijacking' on the phone. The passenger said that he is mentally ill, due to which he had such a conversation on the flight. Sahar Police has registered a case u/s 336 and 505(2) of IPC and is probing the matter: Mumbai Police
TMC supporters held protest against the firing incident in Aadra area on Friday (June 23). Notably, a local TMC leader was allegedly shot at in West Bengal's Purulia district on Thursday, police said. Adra town president Dhananjay Chaubey was shot at when he was at the party office in the Pandey Market area, they said. Chaubey's bodyguard Tanmay Paul was also injured in the firing, a police officer said. They are undergoing treatment at the Raghunathpur Superspeciality Hospital, and their conditions are critical, he said.Those behind the shooting are yet to be identified, the officer said, adding that an investigation is underway. West Bengal's rural areas will vote for the Panchayati Raj system on July 8.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (June 23) paid tribute to founder of Jan Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on ‘Bhaldan Divas’. Elaborate security measures have been put in place here. Ahead of his rally in the state, slogans were raised that said, "we want POK."
Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar on Friday (June 23) briefed media on semiconductor deal. Said 'semi verse is now being developed.'
Delhi Airport Customs booked a case against five Indian Nationals and arrested them at IGI airport in New Delhi for smuggling over 5 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.56 crore via Bangkok: Customs
In a joint operation, Army and Police killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from Pak-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK): Jammu and Kashmir police
Assam state officials on Friday (June 23) stated that, "Flood situation in the staate is grim with around five lakh people reeling under the deluge which has claimed one life so far. Major rivers of state flowing above danger level."
The MeT department has also forecasted heavy rain over next few days.
#WATCH | It is an issue that is an important priority for us which we've been taking up constantly and very strongly with the relevant stakeholders in the US system including US Congress to ensure that the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) benefits are restored for the… pic.twitter.com/fxoXpXqQXz— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023
Union Home Ministry to deploy additional 315 coys of CAPFs/SAPs/IR Bns with immediate effect for the Panchayat general elections in West Bengal. Earlier 22 coys were approved on the requisition of SEC. On Thursday SEC sent another requisition seeking 800 more coys central forces for the overall districts in West Bengal Bengal.