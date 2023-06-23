India News LIVE | Opposition Leaders' Meeting Concludes In Patna

TMC supporters held protest against the firing incident in Aadra area on Friday (June 23). Notably, a local TMC leader was allegedly shot at in West Bengal's Purulia district on Thursday, police said. Adra town president Dhananjay Chaubey was shot at when he was at the party office in the Pandey Market area, they said. Chaubey's bodyguard Tanmay Paul was also injured in the firing, a police officer said. They are undergoing treatment at the Raghunathpur Superspeciality Hospital, and their conditions are critical, he said.Those behind the shooting are yet to be identified, the officer said, adding that an investigation is underway. West Bengal's rural areas will vote for the Panchayati Raj system on July 8.