News Live Team Slams 'witch-hunt', Terms Arnab Goswami’s Arrest A 'cowardly Act’

In a show of strong solidarity, Guwahati-based News Live on Thursday, condemned the arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, terming it a 'witch hunt'. Talking to Republic TV from their newsroom, News Live journalists slammed the 'cowardly act' by the Uddhav Thackeray government, claiming 'Maratha Emperor Shivaji's soul must be crying'. . The Bombay High Court's 2-judge bench will hear Arnab's plea seeking bail and Adnya Naik's plea seeking reinvestigation of the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case on Friday, 3 PM.

Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear both sides at 3 PM tomorrow

News Live: 'It is a witch hunt'

"What has happened in the last 24 hours is condemnable. It is a witch hunt - by opening a case that was closed in 2018, and we know why. Everyone who has been following the sequence of events for the past few months knows that Republic TV has been systematically targetted by the Maharashtra government. It is the duty of every journalist to stand with Arnab whether you agree with him or not. It is a question of democracy being murdered," said a News Live journalist.

He added, "Why assault someone? No wonder there are protests across the nation, standing in solidarity with Arnab Goswami. Today it is Republic TV, tomorrow it can happen to anyone else in any state. We cannot allow such a precedent to be seat."

Another journalist said, "Maharashtra is proudly known for the Maratha warrior Shivaji. His soul must be crying now, seeing the cowardly act. An eastern lion is roaring in Maratha land. He did not do anything wrong and it is a condemnable act by the Uddhav Thackeray government. We are with you, Team Republic. Our fight will last till Arnab ji gets justice." News Live is part of India's largest conglomeration of digital media platforms - Indian Digital Media Association (IDMA) along with OpIndia, Goachronicle, Republicworld etc.

Arnab's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, while dragging him to NM Joshi Marg police station, refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. Shockingly, Mumbai police have also filed an FIR against Arnab, his wife and his son for allegedly assaulting the police.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Arnab has challenged his arrest in the Bombay HC and sought bail.