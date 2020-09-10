News Of Villages Near LAC Being Vacated Is Fake: Indian Army Calls Out 'malicious' Reports

The Indian Army on Wednesday rubbished media reports regarding villages being vacated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tensions with China and termed them "malicious". Public Relations Officer, Defence, Tezpur suggested people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam not pay attention to the rumours and "get all news confirmed by authorities before retweeting it."

"The news of vacation of villages near LAC are fake and malicious. The public of Arunachal Pradesh & Assam are advised not to pay heed to such rumours and get all news confirmed by authorities before retweeting it," PRO, Defence, Tezpur tweeted tagging the accounts of Indian Army and Defence Ministry.

#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #IndianArmy #WeCare

The news of vacation of villages near #LAC are fake & malicious. The public of #ArunachalPradesh & #Assam are advised not to pay heed to such rumours and get all news confirmed by authorities before retweeting it. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/iRmy3oIVI6 — PRO Defence Tezpur (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh) (@ProAssam) September 9, 2020

The clarification came after some media reports said that villagers near the McMahon Line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh have vacated their villages amid a standoff between India and China in Ladakh.

Indian Army refutes PLA charge

On Monday, People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili accused the Indian troops of crossing the LAC into the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake. He added that the Chinese troops were "forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation." According to him, this move had stirred up tensions and would lead to misunderstanding. He demanded the Indian side to "seriously investigate" the firing and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

READ | China claims Indian Army 'fired warning shots' near Pangong Tso; takes 'countermeasures'

Exposing the Chinese propaganda, the Indian Army stressed that it had neither transgressed the LAC nor opened fire at any stage. On the contrary, it revealed that the PLA had attempted to close in on one of India's forward positions and opened a few rounds in the air when the Indian troops showed resistance. It said that the troops had exercised great restraint despite this grave provocation and described the Western Theatre Command's statement as an attempt to mislead China's domestic and international audience.

READ | '8 Apple factories have shifted to India from China, Samsung already here': IT Minister

India-China LAC faceoff

Tensions flared in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake last week when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. Earlier, the LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway.

READ | Indian Army refutes China's claim on firing near Pangong Tso: 'PLA troops fired in air'

In his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow on September 4, Rajnath Singh noted that the action of the PLA troops was in violation of bilateral agreements. He requested the Chinese side to work with India to ensure complete disengagement from all friction areas including Pangong Tso and de-escalation in border areas.

READ | China’s provocation EXPOSED, pictures show PLA troops armed with machetes