News Presenter Stunned After Realising She Won Award On Live Television

A Malayali news presenter realised that she was honoured with an award while she was on-air. Sreeja Shyam, a chief sub-editor at Malayalam news channel had no prior information of the reward until she was on-air presenting the news for the day. According to media reports, her news desk wanted to give Shyam a surprise to bring out the priceless reaction which is now being shared on across social media platforms. On February 12, Shyam read out her name as the recipient of the 2018 Kerala state reward for the best news presenter.

The short clip, where Shyam can be seen initially being stunned with the news but immediately goes back to reading about the award. While the screen shifts to her image and the information of the award, the significant happiness in her voice was heard and the last few seconds of the video also showed her smiling blissfully.

Shyam expressed gratitude

After the video was shared online, it took the internet by storm with hundreds of people either applauding the news presenter for her 'priceless reaction' or extending wishes to the recent awardee. The video has been viewed by more than 77 thousand views and while talking to a media outlet Shyam admitted that she is “very happy about the award”.

While Shyam realised her reward on-air, previously Australian news presenter was caught daydreaming on the live programme. Natasha Exelby's reaction of realising that she was not paying attention and the camera was back on her was of horror and the entire footage had also gone viral. People around the world most reacted on the footage, while some also found it “hilarious”.

Exelby was gazing at a pen in her hands when the broadcaster had cut back to her in the studio. The blooper clip by the channel was also shared by thousands. However, even though people found it to be a huge matter of concern for the officials, they later released a statement that she was not being banned or fired.

