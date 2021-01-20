News Release: Arnab Goswami Challenges Rahul Gandhi For A Direct Duel On Television

Statement from Arnab Goswami

The Congress yuvraj has sent his cronies to attack me. They claim I was helping Pakistan before Balakot. If they had the slightest knowledge about current affairs, they would know that every Indian expected India to thrash Pakistan Black and Blue after Pulwama. To even suggest that the Prime Minister gave me this information is a horrendous act of falsification. After having analysed the Congress party's behaviour, it seems to me that their strategy is to throw muck in the hope that some will stick.

I am therefore openly challenging Rahul Gandhi to a direct duel on television. He has to gather the courage and face me directly once again. He cannot run away from the possibility of sitting across with me one-to-one without umpires on a live televised chat/debate/interview. My offer is now therefore on record. I seek a direct response.

