News Release: Republic Resolute That Truth Will Win, After Big Day At SC And HC

As Arnab Goswami is set to spend a 3rd night in judicial custody, the Hon’ble Supreme Court hearing his breach of privilege case issued a show cause notice to the Secretary of Maharashtra assembly. The Hon’ble Supreme Court reacted strongly to a letter that was sent to the Editor-in-Chief by the Secretary of the Maharashtra Assembly saying there seems to be intimidation at play. *We humbly thank the Honourable Supreme Court for its intervention and the upholding the rights of a citizen. We have full faith in the Honourable Courts of law that justice will prevail. *

The Hon’ble Supreme Court took note of the 13th October letter by Secretary of Maharashtra Legislative to Arnab Goswami which stated that the action of disclosing it amounts to breach of confidentiality.

The order and the observations of the Honourable Chief Justice of India have been stated below:

- ’ INTENT TO INTIMIDATE’: While delivering an order on the matter, the Chief Justice of India significantly noted, “The intention of the author of the letter seems to be to intimidate the petitioner because he approached this court”

- ’INTERFERENCE WITH ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE’: The Supreme Court stated, “it would amount to a serious and direct interference in the administration of justice in the country.”

- ’INTENT SEEMS TO BE TO THREATEN’: The Hon’ble Supreme Court calling the letter “unprecedented” letter in its order noted,“The above statements made by Mr. Vilas Athawale, Assistant Secretary, Maharashtra Vidhan Mandal Sachivalaya, are unprecedented and tend to interfere in the course of administration of justice. *The intention of the author of the said letter viz., Mr. Vilas Athawale, Assistant Secretary, Maharashtra Vidhan Mandal Sachivalaya, seems to be to intimidate the petitioner because the petitioner approached this Court and *to threaten him with a penalty for seeking legal remedy.”

- ’ARNAB SHALL NOT BE ARRESTED IN PRIVILEGE CASE’: The Hon’ble Supreme Court ordered that Arnab Goswami “shall not be arrested in pursuance of the present proceedings impugned in the instant writ petition.” Thereby, protecting him from arrest in the breach of privilege case.



- ’RIGHT TO APPROACH SC IS A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT’: Standing for the citizen’s right to approach the apex court, the Hon’ble Supreme Court said, “The office of the respondent no. 2 would have been well advised to understand that the right to approach this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India is itself a fundamental right.”

- SHOW CAUSE NOTICE TO SECRETARY OF MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY: Issuing show cause notice to the Secretary of Maharashtra Assembly the Hon’ble Supreme Court said, “We issue notice to the Secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, to show cause as to why contempt should not be issued against him in terms of Article 129 of the Constitution of India, returnable in 2 weeks".

Meanwhile, the Hon’ble Bombay High Court division bench heard the case on Arnab Goswami’s “illegal” arrest today. Senior Advocate Harish Salve and Advocate Aabad Ponda, representing Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, presented blistering arguments against the malafide arrest by police. The arguments are ongoing and the Court will continue to hear the matter on Saturday at 12pm.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve making strong arguments before the High Court laid down case law and submitted, “There is a prima facie finding of the Magistrate before you that the arrest is illegal. The root is tainted with illegality. This should weigh with your lordships. The whole thing is mala fide.”

We have full faith in the judiciary of our country and believe that they will pave the path to justice for Arnab Goswami and Team Republic based on the facts and evidence presented before them. This campaign of lies, deceit and falsities has already started to crumble in the face of the unstoppable truth emerging.

The facts are tumbling out with the Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd moving the Bombay High court alleging harassment to implicate Republic TV at the hands of the Mumbai Police. Hansa Research has stated in black and white that their top brass was “asked to make a statement that the abovesaid purported Hansa report shown on Republic TV since October 10, 2020 is not that of the Petitioner No. 1 and a fake one.” Hansa Research even said anything short of this statement led to “threatening” of arrest by encounter cop Sachin Vaze. Further, witness coercion tapes that indicate the Mumbai Police was intimidating witnesses to name Republic have been handed over to the CBI. It is soon becoming clear that the highhandedness of the Mumbai Police, the state machinery and the Maharashtra Government being meted out to individuals and parties in this case will not be masked for long.

We thank the viewers across the world who have stood with Arnab Goswami and Republic Media Network. You are our rock and we continually draw strength from your unceasing support. We will continue to fight in the days, weeks and months ahead with you by our side. We appeal to you to fight for us till the very end.

Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami will not be deterred, will not relent and will not compromise the truth - we are resolved to continue to put news first, nation first and people first. The establishment will be made answerable in every case. Our journalistic pursuit for the truth will not be marred. Truth shall prevail without fear, favour or compromise.