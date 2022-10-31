AIADMK Targets DMK Regime Over Crop Insurance, Says Every Farmer Should Get Relief

The Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Monday slammed the ruling DMK regime over disbursal of crop insurance compensation to farmers and alleged that not all affected ryots and villages have received relief.

The AIADMK demanded that the government ensure compensation to each and every affected farmer.

The previous AIADMK government headed by him (2017-2021) provided a minimum compensation of Rs 7,000 per acre to farmers, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami said.

Days ago, the government launched the initiative to provide compensation to farmers, publicising the Rs 480 crore disbursal plan under the crop insurance scheme for 2021-22 to them, he said in a statement.

The opposition party's interim general secretary alleged that the DMK government has, however, provided only Rs 250 per acre as minimum relief.

Also, not all the affected farmers and villages have received the compensation and farmers' leaders and ryots are anguished. Quoting news reports, the AIADMK leader said that farmers of Cuddalore, the home district of Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, have decided to hold a demonstration.

Palaniswami claimed that this single issue is enough to illustrate the travails of farmers under the DMK regime in view of administrative irregularities.

Citing compensation-disbursals for districts including Tiruvarur (Rs 94.56 crore) and Nagapattinam (Rs 13.52 crore), he wondered if nearby Thanjavur district did not receive rainfall at all and if crops there were not damaged.

He claimed that the compensation for Thanjavur district was only Rs 36 lakh. Affected farmers were staging protests in front of respective district collectorates, he said.

The AIADMK leader demanded that the government ensure disbursal of compensation under crop insurance scheme to every single affected farmer by rectifying anomalies in calculation of damages.

