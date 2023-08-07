Newsclick Response After Chinese Funding Allegation Ducks Specifics

NewsClick, which allegedly received Chinese funding according to a New York Times report, has responded to Republic Media Network's questions in connection with the case. Prabir Purkayastha, the editor-in-chief of the embroiled media outfit, claimed that NewsClick is an " independent news organisation" and "functions in accordance with Indian law". However, no response was provided to Republic's question on funding, stating that the issue is "sub-judice".

The New York Times in a report titled "A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a US Tech Mogul" claimed that the website was part of a global network that received funding from American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who allegedly works closely with the Chinese government media machine. Interestingly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids against NewsClick in February 2021.

In reply to Republic's query on funding, the NewsClick Editor-in-Chief said, "The issues to which your questions relate are sub-judice before the courts in India. We respect the sanctity of the legal process and do not intend to indulge in a media trial. That said, we wish to confirm that the allegations being made against us by certain political actors and sections of the media are misleading, unfounded and without basis in fact or law."

"We are an independent news organisation, and any allegations that we function as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China or other interests are false. We reiterate our faith in the Indian Courts, and are confident that Newsclick has, and continues to function in accordance with Indian law," Purkayastha added.

When contacted on the phone, Purkayastha refused to respond to Republic's questions before hanging up the call. "No no, we are putting out a statement. I am not responding to anyone," he said.

Republic also reported from outside the NewsClick office and tried to talk to employees who said that they have been asked to not speak on the topic.