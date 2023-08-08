NewsClick Scandal: Emails Instructing Glorification Of China Put CPIM In The Dock

A day after Indian NewsClick news portal was accused of receiving funds by China to propagate its propaganda, Republic TV on Tuesday (8 August) accessed the emails sent by Neville Roy Singham to journalists allegedly encouraging them to promote Chinese propaganda. According to the email, Singham, who is said to be a financer of NewsClick, instructed Prabir Purkayastha, the news portal’s Editor-in-Chief, his team and CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat to glorify China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and publish articles defending its border clashes with India.

The email also focused on supporting the farmers' protest in India, collaborating with Indian communists to promote China's propaganda and defaming India over its handling of the Covid pandemic. Additionally, the email was also meant to introduce the Newsclick team to Chinese handlers and publish articles on the said subjects.

"Can we also have a timeline of number of tests and number of people who tested positive. This will give a sense China identified the virus genetic sequence, developed the kits and ramped their production and the testing," read part of the instructions in the email. "A contrast to countries like US and India, who with so much lead time are still unable to ramp up kit production and procurement," the email read.

According to the alleged email accessed by Republic, the following issues were discussed:

1. Defending China’s position on COVID

2. Supporting Farmers Protests in India

3. Collaborating with Indian communists

4. Promoting Chinese propaganda

5. Defending border clashes with India

Neville also allegedly introduced the NewsClick team with the Chinese handlers to allegedly provide further instructions.

In his mail, Neville introduced them as follows:

Prabir - activist, writer, researcher based in Delhi

Srujana - activist, economist also based in Delhi

Prasanth - Journalist and editor based in Delhi

Vijay - you have met online, originally from India, now in the US- historian, author etc.

Neville also introduced people working from Shanghai - Manolo, Tings, Marco, Gisela, Janailson. He said, “...you will meet them very soon. They work with me.”

He also named Mika in his mail and said that she will be moving to Shanghai when China is able to accept foreign guests.

After introducing all of them, he allegedly put a special emphasis on a man named Zu, describing him as a journalist, translator, artist and Saxophone player who had joined the team in Shanghai who previously worked for news outlet China Daily.

Describing the work, Neville’s mail read, “We are working together on a three part series on China and the handling of the Coronavirus . They will be originally syndicated by Globetrotter. Then all three will be assembled into a TriContinental publication. The first is almost done. (final editing by Globetrotter).”

Below is the transcript of Republic’s telephonic conversation with Prakash Karat

Republic: I wanted to say that evidence has been found that CPI(M) was in talks with NewsClick to further Chinese propaganda, what do you have to say about this?

Prakash Karat: I don't know anything about it, I can't say anything about the issue.

Republic: The allegations are very serious Mr. Karat. They are saying that there is evidence against CPI(M) leader Bappaditya Sinha, that he received money from NewsClick website to further Chinese propaganda. CPI(M) name is coming forward time and again. Any action against Bappaditya till now?

Prakash Karat: He was a consultant earlier, he was a consultant.

Republic: But how do you justify these allegations, because there is evidence Mr. Karat that CPI(M)was furthering Chinese propaganda?

Prakash Karat: Bappaditya was a NewsClick consultant. The ED has taken cognizance of the same.

Republic: I wanted to know what the CPI(M) has to say about these allegations because there is evidence. Bappaditya used to handle a lot of Twitter accounts of CPI(M) leader

Prakash Karat: As I am saying there is nothing I can speak about because I have not seen any evidence that you are talking about.

Republic also contacted another CPI(M) leader Hannah Mollah. The transcript is below:

Republic: In connection with NewsClick...

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah: I have no idea, I am not going to say anything.

Republic: No sir, because allegations have been made that there were leaders like Bappaditya Sinha who received money from NewsClick to propagate Chinese propaganda. It is a very serious accusation, Sir. Did CPI(M) know that Neville Roy Singham was working with the Communist Party of China? There is evidence proving that.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah: I have nothing to say on this.

Republic: Also Mr Mollah, no action has been taken on Bappaditya Sinha, because there is evidence against him as well.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah: I have nothing to say.

Republic: But Mr Mollah, very serious allegations have come forward as far as involvement of Neville Singham is concerned. Did CPI(M) leaders know that Mr Singham was working for the Communist Party of China because the allegation is that CPI(M) was working with NewsClick to propagate Chinese propaganda? That is a very serious allegation.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah: (inaudiable) two years back there was an ED inquiry or something. I have no idea about this, I have nothing to say on this.

Republic: But the name of Bappaditya Sinha has come forward and the allegations are that he was given lakhs of money to propagate Chinese ideology and propaganda here in India.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah: I have nothing to say on this.

What is the NewsClick scandal?

The controversy came to light after Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur tweeted a portion of a New York Times article which claimed Singham and NewsClick are working closely with China's government to spread Chinese propaganda.

Singham is said to be part of a funding network and reports say NewsClick's parent company PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited received foreign remittances worth Rs 38 crore. NewsClick is not new to the controversy as its office was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 9, 2021, over allegations of receiving funding for leaning toward China.

When approached by Republic TV for a comment, Newsclick's Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha said, "We wish to confirm that the allegations being made against us by certain political actors and sections of the media are misleading, unfounded and without basis in fact or law."