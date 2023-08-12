Newsclick's 'X' Account Suspended Amidst Massive Row

In a massive development to the Lutyens cash for news scam, the NewsCLick account on the social media network X (formerly Twitter) has been suspended. The media company's account currently says, "Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules."

The other accounts of NewsClick are still active but on X it has got its account suspended.

News platform accused of receiving funds from China

This comes after the Indian news portal was accused of receiving funds from China to push its propaganda through news articles, which was revealed by the New York Times. The electronic mails by Neville Roy Singham have been accessed, which he sent to various journalists and allegedly instructed Prabir Purkayastha, the news portal’s Editor-in-Chief, and his team including CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat asking them to promote Chinese propaganda.

255 eminent citizens write to President

Meanwhile, a total of 255 eminent citizens have written to the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud seeking decisive action against the media company.

The list consists of high-profile people like-- former judges, veterans, and bureaucrats who stated in the letter that we are giving "too wide a leverage to all kinds of inimical forces under the garb of ‘free press’."

Delhi HC issues notice to NewsClick

Also, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a plea in the court over the investigation related to the news portal. The central agency also sought the High Court to nullify its 2021 order that said no coercive action is to be taken against NewsClick.

As per sources, the media company has been asked to submit its response in two weeks and said the matter will be heard on September 6.