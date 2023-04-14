Next Chief Minister Of West Bengal Will Be From BJP: Amit Shah In Birbhum

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence as he held the 'Jan Sampark Samavesh' rally in Birbhum, West Bengal on Friday and said that the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be from BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). He said, "I guarantee you, BJP won't let Mamata Banerjee have this Hitlerian regime in the state. Mamata didi, you might be dreaming that your nephew will become the CM after you. From here in Birbhum, I say that the next CM is going to be from BJP. The trailer has to be shown in 2024 (general elections)."

Only way to remove the crime of 'Didi-Bhatija' is BJP

Further pitching for the BJP in the state, Shah said the only way to remove the crime of 'Didi-Bhatija' is BJP.

Union Minister said, "The only way to remove the crime of 'Didi-Bhatija' is BJP. The only way to free Bengal from terror is BJP. The only way to stop infiltration in Bengal is BJP...Give us 35 seats in 2024, there will be no need for 2025 (West Bengal poll); before 2025 Mamata didi's govt will collapse."

He further said, "To get rid of Didi and her nephew's atrocities, help the BJP win. To stop infiltration and smuggling in Bengal, help the BJP win."

Shah attacks Bengal government over disturbance in state Ram Navami procession

Shah also came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party and Mamata Banerjee over the violence that erupted in West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession and said the TMC's politics of appeasement is the reason behind those incidents.

He said, "If BJP's lotus blooms in West Bengal then explosions, attack on Ram Navami, and cow smuggling will be stopped. Corruption in the state will also stop. Violence erupted during the Ram Navami processions in Rishra and Howrah. I want to ask, does Ram Navami should be taken out in Bengal or not? I assured you that if PM Modi gets more than 35 seats in Bengal then no one will be able to stop processions."

Shah slams ruling TMC for the corruption

He slammed the state government for its corruption and said the Enforcement Directorate has to take trucks full of money.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership skills, Union Home Minister said that only PM Modi can make Bengal free from terrorism.

He said, "Tell me whether you want to make Bengal free from terrorism, whether you want to make it free from corruption, whether you want to stop bomb blasts or not? Now you tell me whether Mamata Banerjee can stop it? No, only Narendra Modi can do that."

This programme by Union Home Minister in West Bengal is part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country that it had missed during the 2019 general election.