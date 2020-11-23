'Next COVID Wave Could Hit Like A Tsunami', Cautions Maha CM; Hints At Another Lockdown

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at another lockdown, saying the possible second wave may be a 'Tsunami'. During his Sunday's addresses, he urged the people to follow Coronavirus protocols. Uddhav Thackeray's addresses came after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced that the state government will decide on imposing another lockdown soon.

Ensuring that the state government is prepared to battle the pandemic, the Chief Minister said, "In the past, we celebrated all our festivals with caution. Be it Haneshotsav or Dussehra. You all are cooperating with me. Even while celebration Diwali, I requested you all to not burst crackers, you followed it. And because of this, the way against COVID-19 is in our control."

Uddhav Thackeray: 2nd wave of Covid may be a 'Tsunami'

Pointing towards people not following the Coronavirus norms such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, Maharashtra CM alerted people by saying 'Don't think Covid is over'. Referring to the second wave in other cities like Delhi and Ahemdabad, the minister asked the people of the state to not be 'careless'. He also appealed to the people to take care of themselves.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “Covid is not dying because of overcrowding. In fact, it is going to grow. The vaccine is still not out and we don’t know when it will come out. Even if it comes out in December, then when will it come to Maharashtra? Maharashtra has 12 crore people. And it needs to be given twice. So we will need a vaccine for 24 crore people. So please take care of yourself. It will take time."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Pawar: 'Decision on lockdown soon'

During Diwali, there was a huge crowd as if Corona itself died due to heavy crowd. Now there are predictions that 2nd wave may come. Govt has made a lot of regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitized: Maharashtra Deputy CM

Rebuking citizens crowding during Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the state is preparing for a possible second wave of COVID-19. 'We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days & then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown,' he added.

COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Maharashtra has been the worst-hit city across the country. So far, Maharashtra has recorded over 17,74,455 positive cases, out of which 16,47,004 have recovered while 46,573 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5,760 new cases, 68 deaths and 4,088 fresh recoveries have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 80,878.

