NFR records 18% rise in freight unloading in 2021-22

Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has registered an increase of 18 per cent in freight unloading in the last financial year, an official statement said on Saturday.

“During the recently completed financial year from April, 2021 to March, 2022, N. F. Railway carried 13,757 rakes of freight trains as against 11,659 during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, thus registering an impressive increase of 18%,” the NFR release said.

It added that NFR unloaded 1,349 freight carrying trains registering highest ever release of rakes achieved in the month of March, 2022. This is an increase of 8.8% in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.

The NFR transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertiliser, cement, stone chips, coal, maize, auto, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction, including in West Bengal and Bihar.

To improve customer interface and further augment freight transportation, more items were added to list of onward or outward traffic in various stations under NFR, the release said. PTI SSG RG RG

