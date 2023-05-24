NGO Constructs Fence At Nagpur Crematorium With Bamboo Sticks Used In Biers

In an eco-friendly initiative, a local NGO has developed a fence around a crematorium in Maharashtra's Nagpur city with bamboo sticks used in biers. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has lauded the efforts of NGO 'Eco Friendly Living Foundation', which has since some years also been promoting eco-friendly cremation using agro-waste.

Talking to PTI, the president of NGO Vijay Limaye said they had been seeing that bamboo sticks used in biers during cremations were either thrown away or burnt. Limaye along with some volunteers started collecting the bamboo left over after bodies were brought for cremation. He said they also convinced people not to burn the bamboo sticks used in biers and collected them.

"We collected around 700 bamboo sticks from the Ambazari crematorium here in last four to five months. Since the last 20-25 days, we started making a fence out of the collected bamboo sticks to safeguard and also beautify the garden inside the crematorium," he said. Six tribal artisans from Melghat skilled in bamboo craft worked on making the fence, which has been put around the crematorium premises, he said.

Limaye said they spent Rs 50,000 to pay the artisans for making the bamboo fence. The crematorium premises is spread over three acres and also has a garden and trees. For its beautification, Limaye said they are now working on planting trees, including of fruits like guava and mulberry, and flowering plants which would attract more birds, butterflies and honey bees.

The creepers which attract birds and honey bees would also be planted on the bamboo fence at the crematorium, he added. Nagpur Municipal Corporation's garden superintendent Amol Chaurpagar told PTI that the NGO has done a very good job. The NMC will also promote horticulture in the Ambazari crematorium to give it a face-lift, the official added.