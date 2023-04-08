Ngopa Village In Mizoram Wins The National Panchayat Award In The NDSPSVP Category

Ngopa, a remote village in northeast Mizoram's Saitual district, has bagged the National Panchayat Award, the first village in the state to have received the prestigious award, an official said on Saturday.

The National Panchayat Awards 2023 for different categories were announced by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Friday.

Ngopa stood second as the best performing gram panchayat in overall performance in 9 LSGD themes, including poverty free and enhanced livelihoods panchayat, clean and green panchayat and panchayat with good governance after Karnataka's Mullusoge under the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikar Puraskar (NDSPSVP) category, he said.

The first prize under NDSPSVP category carries a cash prize of Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1.25 crore for the second prize and Rs 1 crore for the third prize, he said.

The awards will be presented to the panchayat or village councils on the occasion of National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats cum Award Ceremony to be held in Delhi on April 17.

Ngopa is a big village located in the northeastern part of the state bordering Manipur about 182 km from Aizawl.

The village houses about 1,000 families with a population of 4,600. It is administered by a 7-members.