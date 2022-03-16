NGOs organise peace event in Kolkata

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Denouncing the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, several Kolkata-based NGOs have come together at a peace event attended by honorary consuls of two countries in the city.

Participants at the programme pointed out how India had always spoken about non-violence.

Smita Bajoria, honorary consul of Denmark, said, "War cannot be the answer or solution to anything." Denmark had always advocated the need for peaceful resolution of any dispute, Bajoria said.

Rajendra Khandelwal, honorary consul of Niger, said, "Peace has to be restored in war-torn Ukraine at any cost. We are worried. We should not be silent, humanity should not be silent." Concern for Calcutta President Mamta Birani, Vaish World Foundation President Ruby Mukherjee, and Calcutta Citizens Initiative President Narayan Jain organised the event.

Mukherjee, who is also the eastern region convenor of the Indo-Tibetan Coordination Office, said ITCO was also against China's "aggression" in Tibet, as well as "incursions" into Indian border states." ITCO also believes that if India came in active support of Tibet's demand for autonomy, that would work towards India's security, Mukherjee said. Mukherjee pointed to the increasing cases of intrusions by the Chinese army into Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as signs of the need for a buffer state between the two Asian powers.

“We would like India to recognise Tibet. It was an independent nation and a buffer between India and China till the PLA occupied the roof of the world. Tibetan autonomy is a plus for India's security,” ITCO member Doma Lobsong told PTI.

Officials of the Chinese consulate general refused to comment on the Tibetan issue when contacted. PTI SUS NN NN

