NGRI, GSI Ink Pact For Natural Resource Exploration In Andaman Offshore

City-based National Geophysical Research Institute and Marine and Coastal Survey Division (MCSD), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mangalore have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday for collaboration in the field of natural resource exploration in the Andaman Offshore region, utilising the resources of both the institutes.

The scientists of CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have proven expertise in marine seismic studies with proven record of technique development, an official release said.

GSI has been carrying out seismic surveys on selected parts of the continental shelf, rise and convergent margin in order to unearth submarine structures and associated mineral resources on India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), utilising the multi-channel seismic data acquisition system along with other geoscientific equipment onboard R/V Samudra Ratnakar, it said.

Within the framework of this MoU, CSIR-NGRI would be carrying out advanced processing of the seismic data acquired by GSI in order to precisely identify the subtle seismic features and delineate the fine-scale velocity structure in the region, it said.

These efforts are aimed at bringing synergy between the two institutes and to work in tune with the blue economy model of the country, the release added.

