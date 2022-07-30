NGT Clears Path For Rajasthan Govt's Mining Projects In Chhattisgarh; Dismisses Plea

Clearing the path for the Rajasthan government to begin its coal mining projects in Chhattisgarh, the central zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed the application filed against the environment clearances due to lack of substance, reported ANI.

As per that, the application was dismissed by the NGT bench which challenged the clearances given earlier to the government projects. It was filed by Deepanshu Sahu and Karuna against the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CC, and others.

Noting that "nothing material has been disclosed" by the applicant in its application, the court in its order further said that the environmental clearance given by the MoEF has not been challenged.

“The grievance of the application relates to the environmental clearance granted in the year 2011 and 2012 and subsequent revalidation of environmental clearance which was issued by MoEF and CC vide order dated June 25, 2015. Nothing material has been disclosed and the environmental clearance has not been challenged. If Applicant wants the relief of quashing the approval of the project, an alternate remedy of filing the appeal is available. Application, as filed, is not maintainable,” said the court order.

Thereafter, the court cleared the path for the three coal blocks of the Rajasthan government aimed for power projects.

Notably, the application was filed before the NGT earlier challenging the grant given to coal mining in the Udaipur tehsil in Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja district. The application not only sought the dismissal of the approval given to the project but demanded the constitution of expert committees citing environmental concerns.

Rajasthan government's investment in thermal stations

It is pertinent to note that the Rajasthan government's utility Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) has invested heavily in the commissioning of 4,400 MW of thermal power stations, which are supposed to source coal from its Parsa East Kanta Basan (PEKB), Parsa and Kente Extension coal blocks in Chhattisgarh.

While the three blocks are expected to have an annual production of at least 30 million tonnes of coal, so far only half has been produced from the PEKB block. The other two blocks are yet to take off due to clearance issues.

Image: PTI