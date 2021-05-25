NGT Directs Centre To Frame Policy For Cremation Of COVID-19 Victims' Unclaimed Bodies

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday, May 25 directed the Centre to look into a plea seeking to frame a policy for the cremation of the unclaimed dead bodies of COVID-19 victims exclusively in gas crematoriums. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said that having regard to the fact situation and all relevant circumstances at a particular place, the issue raised needs primary concerns action by the administration.

Cremation of Unclaimed Bodies

“The applicant has impleaded MoEF (Ministry of Environment and Forest), States of Punjab and Haryana through their Chief Secretaries as parties. However, having regard to the nature of the issue, the same issue can be looked into by all the concerned authorities of all the States/UTs in the country, the bench said.

The bench further urged to forward the application to the concerned authorities of State and Uts by e-mail if necessary.

“Accordingly, without expressing any opinion on the issue, we consider it appropriate to dispose of this application with a direction that a copy of this order is forwarded to the MoEF, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs, State PCBs/PCCs and Districts Magistrates of all the States/UTs by e-mail for such consideration as may be found necessary,” the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by HC Arora seeking a direction to frame a policy for the cremation of the unclaimed dead bodies, exclusively in gas crematoriums. The plea also seeks to provide some incentive such as free commercial gas cylinder in order to motivate people in other cases to cremate the dead bodies of their dear and near ones in the LPG Crematoria.

The prime focus of the case is that in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there are large scale deaths and there are unclaimed dead bodies that require proper cremation and it should also be in the interest of protecting the environment.

Centre Asks States for Strict Vigilance on people dumping bodies in Ganga

The Centre had earlier asked states along the Ganga to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidences of people dumping bodies in Ganga and its tributaries after 71 corpses were fished out of the river body in Bihar. While nearly 12 bodies were found in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. Police deployment has been increased along the banks of River Ganga and investigation has been sought from both states.

COVID-19 Situation In India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, 3,26,850 discharges & 3,511 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,69,48,874

Total discharges: 2,40,54,861

Death toll: 3,07,231

Active cases: 25,86,782

Total vaccination: 19,85,38,999

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)