NGT Directs Constitution Of 8-member Task Force For Monitoring Air Pollution In 124 Cities

In a key development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the constitution of an eight-member national task force to oversee air quality monitoring of 124 non-attainment cities in the country. The national task force that will be headed by the Environment Secretary and will have the Chairman of the Central Pollution Board, along with members from ministries of housing and urban development, road transport, petroleum, power, agriculture among others, will monitor and provide remedial steps to improve air quality in the 124 Non-Attainment Cities (NACS) in the nation-places where the air quality has remained low and breached air pollution parameters for 5 years- as per motion plans ready, and likewise, oversee compliance of noise management norms.

Order of the NGT bench

The bench of the NGT in an order dated April 8, which was made public on Wednesday, noted, “That 124 major cities in the country are continuously non-compliant with the prescribed standards of air quality for more than five years and that is a matter of serious national concern which needs to be addressed urgently at all levels by the involvement of highest authorities. Challenge is equally serious for areas where pollution levels are as high as above poor even though outside 124 NACs,”

“Monitoring by the national task force may be with reference to the action plans of 124 NACs. The components include installation of monitoring stations, completion of carrying capacity and source apportionment studies, shifting, prohibiting and regulating activities beyond carrying capacity, timelines for execution of the action plans and recovery of compensation for delay, addressing the gap in control of noise pollution, afforestation drives utilising CAMPA funds,” the order further added.

Besides, the NGT has also asked the environment ministry and the Central Pollution Control Board to set up and periodically update a National Environment Data Grid, linked to state and district environment data grids and to online air quality portals, to facilitate research, analysis and planning on the subject.

It has directed the task force to hold a meeting within a month and develop a mechanism of monitoring by holding quarterly meetings with the Chief Secretaries of the States. The list of cities includes Delhi, 18 cities in Maharashtra, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Andhra Pradesh, nine in Punjab and seven each in Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.

(Credits-PTI)