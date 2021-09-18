NGT Directs Maharashtra Govt To Restore water Quality Near Trimbakeshwar; Pay Compensation

In a significant boost to the conservation of biodiversity in the region, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday directed Maharashtra to deposit an amount of Rs 1 crore as interim compensation to the District Magistrate for the rehabilitation of water quality of the Trimbakeshwar River in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

The tribunal, following orders of the Apex Court, has urged State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to look into the matter personally, while seeking necessary actions against aberrant officers.

NGT directs Maha govt to deposit 1 crore for restoration of Trimbakeshwar river

"We also direct the State of Maharashtra to deposit a sum of Rs one crore as interim compensation with the Collector of the District which may be utilized for the restoration of water quality of the river Trimbakeshwar, District Nasik," said an NGT bench led by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The bench also directed the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to maintain his presence in the next hearing (via video conferencing) along with an action report, and listed the matter for further consideration on January 10, 2022.

Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council fails to pay heed to SC order

Notably, the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council had failed to prevent the discharge of municipal waste into the Trimbakeshwar river, which joins the Godavari River, violating the judgement of the Apex Court despite at least four orders of the NGT in the past two years. The Tribunal was hearing an application filed by Kiran Ramdas Kamble and others seeking action on the failure of the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council and other concerned authorities of Maharashtra.

The Tribunal had earlier directed the Secretary of Urban Development (Local Bodies), Maharashtra, to ensure preventing sewage from being discharged into the river and take necessary measures for the proper functioning of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

The NGT reviewed that there was no compliance in terms of the Apex Court's order or of the Tribunal if taking action against the erring officers for violation of law which is a criminal offence or for preventing the continuing pollution of water or recovering compensation in terms of order of this Tribunal dated January 24, 2020, passed in the presence of the Chief Secretary, Maharashtra.

NGT slams Nasik Municipality for 'lack of funds' excuse

The NGT also slammed the Municipal Council of Nasik for justifying its inefficiency. The NGT said that a pollution-free environment is a fundamental right and the plea of 'absence of funds' is not sustainable.

"Water pollution results in deaths and diseases. Preventing it is an important obligation and is just like preventing any other crime, to protect the health of the citizens. Water pollution also results in depriving living creatures of drinking water," the NGT said.

Inputs: ANI

image: @MICNEWDELHI-TWITTER/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PTI