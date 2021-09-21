NGT forms committee to look into plea against unscientific dumping of waste on land allotted for SWM project at Panchkula

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to look into a plea against alleged unscientific dumping of waste on the land allotted for Solid Waste Management (SWM) project at Jhuriwala village at Panchkula in Haryana.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel constituted a committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Haryana State Pollution Control Board and Chief Wildlife Warden, Haryana.

"We have considered the matter. We are of the opinion that the issue needs to be first considered by a joint Committee of statutory regulators...

"The committee may hold its first meeting within 15 days, undertake a visit to the site, interact with the stakeholders and take remedial action in exercise of their statutory powers, following due process of law. It will be open to conduct meetings online, except the site visit," the bench in its September 17 order said.

The applicant may provide a copy of this order along with a set of documents to CPCB, State PCB, Chief Wildlife Warden, Haryana and file affidavit of service within one week, the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Sanjay Kumar against unscientific dumping of waste on the land allotted for Solid Waste Management project at village Jhuriwala, Panchkula, Haryana.

According to the applicant, the site in question is 140 metres away from Khol-Hai-Raitan Wildlife Sanctuary and safeguards are necessary to avoid negative impact of landfill on the ground water.

The plea filed through advocate Nandita Dhar, stated that in breach of undertaking given while taking the Environmental Clearance, steps are not being taken for composting of municipal solid waste, landfill being limited to inert waste, transportation through pipeline and treatment in Common Effluent Treatment Plant.

The Municipal Corporation, Panchkula has been dumping all kinds of waste at the project site in violation of conditions on the basis of which the National Board for Wildlife permitted the project, it said. PTI PKS SA

