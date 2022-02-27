NGT Orders Probe On Alleged Violations By Quarry Operators In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday had directed a three-member committee headed by the Thiruvananthapuram District Magistrate to inspect alleged environmental violations by VKL Infrastructure Facilities and VKL Projects in Thampuran Para mountains in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district and file a report within two months.

The NGT bench was dealing with a petition against the said companies who allegedly violated environmental norms. As per reports, the next hearing in the matter will be held on July 8.

In an order passed on February 24, the NGT bench said, "We consider it necessary to require a joint committee comprising SEIAA, Kerala, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, and Thiruvananthapuram District Magistrate, to undertake a visit to the site, verify the compliance status and file a factual and action taken report within two months."

Earlier, the District Collector had ordered the prohibition of any kind of mining activities within a 200-meter radius of Thampuran Para and Thampuratty Para. The plea accused that the quarry activities took place in government-owned land. It was further alleged in the plea that there were houses in the area.

The petitioner reportedly said that he had earlier lodged a complaint that was directed by the Kerala High Court to be considered in an earlier order.

NGT: Centre's guidelines on regulation of groundwater extraction

In a separate development, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to regulate and control groundwater extraction in the country is only a new cover provided to the old scheme with minor variations, alterations and modifications, the National Green Tribunal has said.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel said the 2020 guidelines broadly do not satisfy directions given by it repeatedly and persistently. "We do not find much improvement in Guidelines 2020. Virtually, it is only a new cover provided to the old scheme with minor variations, alterations and modifications, here and there, but having no substantial consequences to the root cause and central issue, i.e. protection and preservation of groundwater, prevention of, not only further depletion but a serious and effective attempt for recharge and restoration," the bench said.

(With agency inputs)