NGT Pulls Up Haryana Govt On Overflowing Sewer On Agra Highway; Warns Of 'coercive' Action

Taking strong notice of the overflowing of sewage on Delhi- Agra highway for more than a year now, The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the Haryana government to stop the overflow of sewage within three months.

The tribunal also slammed the Haryana Government for not being able to resolve the matter till now and has said that it will take ‘coercive action in case of failure’.

Pointing to the inability of authorities to clear sewage and provide a clean environment to citizens, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, leading the bench, said, “The overflowing of sea waves from Sikri village on the highway depicts a clear failure of the authorities in the upholding the right of citizens to clean and safe environment.”

NGT slams Haryana Government

Justice Adarsh Kumar, who is also the chairperson of NGT slammed the Haryana government for being unable to resolve the matter in a time period of over one year. The National Green Tribunal last year on January 7 passed its first order directing the Haryana government to get the overflowing sewage fixed. The issue was strongly highlighted by the media also more than a year back.

The bench also expressed its distress over the matter and bashed the officials. The bench said, “It is difficult to accept that for one and a half years, even the issue of tender could not be finalised, even though the matter is of such great urgency.”

The Haryana government presented the argument that it was unable to issue the tender till now, on this the bench said, “The plea that there was a single tender or no person was available to execute the work shows a lack of awareness about the concern for the environment.”

They added, “No prohibition against the award of work to a single tenderer has been brought to our notice. There is also no prohibition of the work of such an urgent nature being executed departmentally.”



The National Green Tribunal took cognizance of the matter last year after the issue being upheld by media. The pictures of the overflowing drains on the road went viral. At first, The tribunal had sought a report from Haryana State Control Board on steps being taken by the board to reform the drain, on 8 September, 2020. Since then, the situation has been unchanged, several times the citizens have complained of flooded road hampering the movement of vehicles, and the foul smell, also said complained of fear of water borne diseases being spread through waterlogging.



(Image: PTI)