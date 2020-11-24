NGT Questions Non-use Of Funds Meant For Victims Of Accidents Handling Hazardous Materials

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday has expressed a concern over non-utilization of over Rs 800 crore meant for the victims who suffered accidents while handling hazardous substances. Urging the Ministry of Environment to look into this aspect and take necessary action, the NGT bench headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that this has happened despite huge amounts being deposited for the needy victims. The bench also questioned the Ministry as to why the amount is not being utilized for the victims for whose benefit the law was enacted.

The NGT bench said, "We find it to be a travesty of justice that even after 29 years of the enactment of a laudable welfare legislation and in spite of deposit of huge amount meant for the needy victims, the amount remains unutilized to the detriment of the victims for whose benefit the law was enacted."

NGT raises concerns over non-utilisation of funds

Raising questions over non-use of funds, the Tribunal has recommended that there is a dire need for bridging gaps in existence and enforcements of such law by all concerned. In its order dated November 20, NGT said, 'The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change being nodal Ministry may look into this aspect and take necessary action. Industrial chemical accidents lead to injury to workers and fatalities.' The order also stated that there is a need to link liability risk policies to be taken by the industries under the PLI Act, 1991 with the consent conditions under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 as well as the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Rules.

The NGT bench also urged the National Legal Service Authority and the State Legal Service Authorities, constituted under the Legal Service Authority Act, 1987, for assistance to the victims of injustice to access justice to look into the matter and take such action that is appropriate at their end. The bench also mentioned that an amount of Rs 881 cores has been deposited till March 21 with the Fund Manager, United India Insurance Company Ltd but did not receive any information whether any amount was use or not.

The National Green Tribunal was hearing an application filed by Gyan Prakash who has raised concerns over non-utilization of more than Rs 800 crore meant for victims of accidents in the process of handling hazardous substances. As per the applicant who has retired from the Central Government Service asserted that the purpose for which the law was enacted is not being achieved and the victims are suffering on account of ignorance and even collectors who are required to share the information are not doing so.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)