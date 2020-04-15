NGT Suspends Operation Till May 3 Amid Extension Of COVID-19 Lockdown

In the wake of the extension of the national lockdown due to COVID-19 crisis, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday has suspended its functioning till May 3. Issuing a statement, Registrar General Ashu Garg stated that all the matters scheduled to be listed from April 15 to May 3 of NGT (Principal Bench) and all Zonal Benches stand adjourned. Further, the matter will be taken up between June 15 to July 1.

A circular by the NGT clarified that if any of the dates do not suit the party that is appearing for the hearing of the matter, an advance request for preponement or postponement of the matter can be made by sending an e-mail to judicial-ngt@gov.in. It further stated that this can be done after taking consent of the opposite party or parties, as per the Pro-forma for seeking an adjournment.

NGT cancels summer vacations

Earlier on Tuesday, the NGT announced the cancellation of its 2020 summer vacation in order to make up for its working days' losses due to the national lockdown. Noting the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the NGT said in its order said, "In order to make up for the loss of the working hours due to the extraordinary situation that has so arisen and to obviate the hardship faced by lawyers and litigants during this period, the competent authority has been pleased to modify the NGT Calendar."

PM Modi extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

