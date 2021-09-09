NHAI Preparing Emergency Landing Fields At 20 Locations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Emergency Landing Field on National Highway-925A (NH-925A) near the Barmer sector on Thursday for Indian Air Force. National Highway-925A has become India's first National Highway to be used for emergency landing of Air Force aircraft. It is located approximately 45 kilometres from the India-Pakistan border and is poised to be of extreme strategic importance.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria landed at the emergency landing field on a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on the National Highway in Jalore, Barmer, on Thursday. After the ministers landed, fighter aircraft, including Jaguar and Su-30MKI, landed and then took off during a demonstration on the national highway.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Rajnath Singh hailed the “great feat” and said that the NHAI is preparing emergency landing fields at 20 locations and constructing helipads in many other regions. “This emergency landing field and the three helipads will not only be useful in the time of war but to carry out rescue and relief operations during any natural disaster,” he said.

Nitin Gadkari also spoke about the achievements and said, "We made three world records. Despite COVID, we constructed a 38 km road per day, the highest in the world. Second is the construction of a 2.5-km four-lane road in 24 hrs on the Mumbai-Delhi express highway. Third refers to the construction of 26-km single lane road from Bijapur to Solapur in a day."

#WATCH | C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari & Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria onboard lands at Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BmOKmqyC5u — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lands at Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/04a7xSdbvT — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

More details about ELF

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has developed a three-km stretch on National Highway-925A, which will be used as an Emergency Landing Field (ELF) for the Indian Air Force. The project comes under the Bharatmala project. This project will also focus on improving connectivity between border villages of the Barmer and the Jalore districts. This region is the near western border, and it will significantly help increase the level of vigilance of the Indian Army and strengthen the country's infrastructure.

Apart from this emergency landing strip, three helipads have also been built in Kundanpura, Singhania and Bhakhasar villages keeping in mind the requirements of the Air Force or the Indian Army. With this construction, the Indian Army and the security system on the western international border of the country will be strengthened. The ELF was built within 19 months, and the construction work began in July 2019. On normal days ELF will be used for uninterrupted traffic, but when the Air Force needs this ELF for its activities, service road will be used for traffic. The service road also allows smooth movement of traffic. The length of the ELF is 3.5 kilometres. All types of aircraft of the Indian Air Force will be able to land on this landing strip.

Image: ANI