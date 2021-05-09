NHAI Removes Toll Fee For Tankers Travelling Across National Highways With Medical Oxygen

As India is facing a huge demand for COVID-19 essentials especially medical oxygen, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come forward with a decision to exempt toll fee on tankers and containers carrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across national highways. The announcement was made on Saturday amid an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

NHAI in its statement added that this exception will be there for a period of two months.

"Keeping in view the current unprecedented demand of the Medical Oxygen across the country due to COVID-19 Pandemic, containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles such as ambulances for a period of two months or till further orders", added the official release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Earlier, the NHAI had already given priority passage to vehicles carrying COVID-19 essentials including medical oxygen. This resulted in zero waiting time after the implementation of FASTag. However, more and more steps are taken to fight the pandemic. NHAI also directed officials and other stakeholders to assist Government and private sectors with required help.

IT Act Section 269ST relaxed

NHAI's announcement came a day after the Government announced a relaxation on provisions of Section 269ST of Income-Tax Act, 1961. The announcement will allow hospitals and other medical facilities providing COVID treatment to patients to receive cash payments of Rs 2 lakh or more. The time period for this relief is from 01.04.2021 to 31.05.2021 on obtaining PAN or AADHAAR of the patient and the payer.

Earlier the finance ministry had reduced the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) rate on the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use from 28 per cent to 12 per cent as there was a huge shortage of life-saving equipment. The Government is coming up with such efforts as the country is facing a challenging situation against the virus. The control of the spread and providing medical equipment to patients is the need of the hour.

(Inputs from ANI)