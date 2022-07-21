NHAI Scam: CBI Court Refuses To Extend Remand Of One Accused; Orders Judicial Custody

The special CBI court of Ahmedabad ordered the judicial custody of an accused in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) scam, citing lack of grounds for CBI remand extension. TP Singh of M/s GHV India, the accused in the case was caught along with Digvijay Mishra, CGM-Tech, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), after cash worth Rs 10 lakh was found in their possession. During another search, the CBI also recovered cash worth Rs 20 lakh from Mishra.

The court had asked for the custody of TP Singh for an additional five days, however, advocate Ayush Jindal representing Singh opposed the demand saying that the CBI has already granted two days of custody based on the prevailing material that the investigation agency has. Since there is absence of further information, no new remand should be given, thus Singh should be sent to judicial custody.

‘Singh’s arrest is illegal’: Advocate Ayush Jindal

TP Singh’s advocate Jindal challenged the premise of the arrest of Singh as it was non-compliant of the Section 41A CrPC as well as on the basis of the Supreme Court decision in the case of Arnesh Kumar vs the State of Bihar.

Moreover, Jindal also stressed on the importance of the manual of the CBI that dictates the working of the central investigation agency. He said that CBI needs to uphold the rules and regulations of 'its bible, the very document that governs the various powers and procedures of the CBI.'

CBI action against alleged corruption in NHAI

The Anti-corruption bureau of CBI recently apprehended six people from the NHAI and the companies awarded with the contracts, including a NHAI regional officer and the various project heads of the companies, who were contracted by the NHAI, earlier last year.

The bureau acted on the tip-off received and nabbed the NHAI regional officer, from whom the agency recovered cash worth Rs 10 lakh. The CBI on July 15 arrested Chief General Manager (CGM) of NHAI for receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the representative of a private company of an infrastructure project.

"Digvijay Mishra and TP Singh have been arrested during the transaction of money and sum of Rs 10 lakh was seized from their possession. Later, during search at the house of Mishra, CBI has recovered Rs 20. Lakh cash," said a senior CBI official.

Image: PTI