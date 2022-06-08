NHAI Sets Guinness World Record, Lays 75 Km Of Bituminous Concrete Road In Record 105 Hrs

In a major development, the National Highways Authority of India has set a Guinness World Record by building 75 km of bituminous concrete road in a single lane between Amrawati and Akola districts in Maharashtra on National Highway 53. The 75 km of bituminous concrete road in a single lane on NH 53 was constructed in 105 hours and 33 minutes. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari announced the new Guinness World Record created by NHAI.

In the video posted on Twitter, Gadkari announced that the total length of the 75 km of single-lane bituminous concrete road is equivalent to 37.5 km of two-lane paved shoulder road. The work for the construction of the road started on Friday, June 3 at 7:27 am and the work was completed on June 7 at 5 pm. He congratulated all the contractors, engineers, and workers consultants, from NHAI and Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd. for the completion of the project in record time. Highlighting the importance of the project, Gadkari said that the Amrawati to Akola road is part of National 53 passing through a mineral-rich region and connecting cities like Kolkata, Akola, Dhule, Raipur, Nagpur and Surat.

"I am very happy because our team has created one more world record. I congratulate the entire team of NHAI consultant and contractor, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd from Pune on accomplishing this Guinness World Record," Nitin Gadkari said in the video shared on Twitter.

Proud Moment For The Entire Nation!



Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road...

#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity!



Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji @NHAI_Official successfully completed a Guinness World Record...

Guinness World Record for constructing bituminous concrete in record time

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari further in the video said, "NHAI on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav announced by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji successfully completed a Guinness World Record by constructing 75 km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH 53 between Amrawati and Akola." A team of 800 employees of NHAI and 720 workers including the team of Independent Consultants were involved in the project. He said that the road will play a significant role in easing the movement of traffic for commuters after the completion of work on the stretch. The minister further announced that the record was previously achieved by Public Works Authority in Qatar on 27 February in 2019. The construction of the road in Qatar took 10 days and was part of the Al-Khor Expressway.

