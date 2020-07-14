NHAI To Collaborate With IITs, NITs & Others To Improve Highway Conditions Under ISR

In order to expand the highways and improve its infrastructure, the NHAI has urged the top-notch institutes such as IITs, NITs, and other reputed Engineering Colleges to collaborate and adopt stretches of NH as part of Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR). As per a news agency report, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will accumulate the inputs from these institutions via a scheme and will utilize it in the pre-construction, construction, and operation of the highways. NHAI officers have started mutual consultation with the higher authorities and directors of these institutions.

“The objective is to leverage the intellectual prudence of students and faculty towards the improvement of road infrastructure ecosystem of the country. The institutes along with its faculty and students have a better appreciation of local requirement, topography, resource potential, etc,” said NHAI officials. The focus of the project is to upscale the intellectual students’ and faculty’s contribution to enhancing the road structures and safety of transportation in the nation.

The criteria for the assessment have been broadly categorized into three main heads: Highway Efficiency (45 percent), Highway Safety (35 percent), and User Services (20 percent)—NHAI.

The institutes have a clearer understanding of the local requirement, topography, resource potential that can be used to improve highway conditions in different stages, as per the officials at NHAI. According to reports, the collaboration would enable the NHAI to assist and guide the team to make the local commute easier and would also help list the requirements and loopholes for many such future projects. Additionally, it will help in the maintenance and riding comfort of the highway users, thereby, improving the overall driving experience on the highways.

The score obtained by each Corridor in each of the parameters will provide feedback and corrective recourse for higher standards of operation, better safety, and user experience to improve existing highways. This will also help in identifying and filling gaps of design, standards, practices, guidelines, and contract agreements for other NHAI projects—NHAI' s statement read.

Performance assessment and ranking

Earlier, NHAI announced in a statement that to improve the conditions of the highways, it was introducing a ranking system based on a performance audit of roads. "In its effort to improve the quality of roads, NHAI has decided to undertake performance assessment and ranking of the highways in the country," NHAI said in a statement. Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMs), the functionality of structures, provision for grade-separated intersections, cleanliness, plantation, wayside amenities, and customer satisfaction were some of the parameters NHAI would focus on while compiling the assessment report.

