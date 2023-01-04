NHAI Visits Site Of Rishabh Pant's Accident, Rules Out 'accident Due To Pothole' Claim

In a major development in cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident case, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday visited the site and said that pothole was not the reason behind the accident.

According to sources, multiple teams from the Road Safety Department and SaveLIFE Foundation visited the site to probe the reason behind the Indian batter's accident. It has also been learnt that the NHAI is soon going to submit a report in the case.

The development came after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Rishabh Pant at a hospital in Dehradun on January 1 and informed that Pant told him that his car crashed while he was trying to avoid a pothole on the highway.

Notably, Pant's condition at the moment is stable now, however, he still remains under doctors' supervision. Sources have also informed that Pant might soon be shifted from Dehradun's Max Hospital.

DDCA blames pothole for crash

Contradicting the police statement in the Rishabh Pant car accident case, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said that the cricketer was trying to rescue his vehicle through a pothole-riddled road when the crash took place. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police had earlier claimed that Pant fell asleep behind the wheel which caused the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

A day after the accident took place, DDCA Director Shyam Sharma on December 31 claimed that Pant has told him that he was trying to save his car from potholes when the accident occurred. Notably, Republic TV team visited the spot and confirmed that there were many potholes on the road where the accident happened.