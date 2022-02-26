NHIDCL MD reviews ongoing projects in J&K

Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) The newly-appointed Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Chanchal Kumar, reviewed ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir, and exhorted the contractors to complete their projects within the stipulated timelines.

Kumar reviewed the projects during his three-day tour to the Union Territory during which he also called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him of the status of various ongoing projects and upcoming projects being taken up by NHIDCL, an official spokesman said.

NHIDCL is mainly involved in upgradation of NH-244 (Jammu-Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag highway, an alternate connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar) and four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road.

There are 12 ongoing projects in Jammu region costing around Rs 5,200 crore while there are five ongoing projects in Kashmir region worth Rs 10,300.

Besides, strategic upcoming projects in J&K including Jammu Akhnoor (Package 1), Jammu Akhnoor (Package–3 B), Sudhmahadev Dranga Tunnel and Singhpora–Vailoo Tunnel (under Sinthan Pass) are likely to be taken up by NHIDCL soon, the spokesman said.

He said Kumar reviewed the ongoing works in Jammu region during a meeting with senior officials of NHIDCL and general managers concerned.

The Managing Director exhorted upon the contractors to complete their projects within the stipulated timelines, assuring that NHIDCL will provide every support to facilitate smooth execution of highway construction works.

He also directed them to maintain all quality parameters as per guidelines besides taking proper road safety measures during construction.

Kumar, however, cautioned the contractors of strict action as per contract agreement if they fail to achieve set targets. He inspected the Chenani-Sudhmahadev road being constructed by NHIDCL.

He also inspected maintenance work on NH-244, construction of 1.57 km long Khellani tunnel and construction of NH-244 from Khellani to Thatri chowk, the spokesman said. PTI TAS MR MR

