NHRC Advisory To Centre, States Seeks Protection Of Commercial Truck Drivers' Human Rights

In a bid to help and protect commercial truck drivers in India, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on June 28, issued an advisory to the Center and states, seeking protection of the human rights of commercial truck drivers.

Earlier, Justice Arun Mishra, who was chairing the Core Group meeting on Business and Human Rights regarding difficulties faced by commercial truck drivers, had expressed grave worries regarding their plight and had offered cooperative, practical, and workable ways to protect their rights.

On Tuesday, NHRC secretary-general Devendra Kumar Singh wrote a letter to the Centre and states, asking for the implementation of the recommendations in the advisory and sought an Action Taken Report within three months.

The advisory read, "Road transport carries about two-thirds of the country's freight traffic. The road transport sector plays a significant role in our economy. Due to the fragmented informal and unorganised nature of the truck business, truck drivers experience a variety of problems and difficulties and are subjected to exploitation by various agencies and anti-social elements."

Noting that most truck drivers do not receive social security benefits like pensions, provident funds, life insurance, health insurance, or gratuities, the NHRC further stated that truck drivers are more vulnerable to physical and mental stress, drug addiction, and irresponsible sexual behaviour due to long working hours, inadequate rest and sleep, prolonged absence from family, low pay, lack of access to clean and healthy food, constant threat of exploitation by law enforcement and anti-social elements, and high risk of road accidents, ANI reported.

The NHRC advisory focuses on four main topics which are: Protection of drivers from exploitation, Provision of amenities to the drivers, Socio-Economic Security and Physical and Mental well-being of the drivers.

Important recommendations mentioned in NHRC advisory:

To Amend the Motor Vehicle Act,1988 to make it compulsory to purchase personal accident cover for at least Rs 15 lakh for drivers, co-drivers and helpers.

To provide cashless treatment to drivers, co-drivers and helpers in road accidents.

Establish and maintain, on National Highways, driver rest stops and lay byes that include parking areas, toilets, food and beverage facilities, mechanic shops, doctor clinics at every 40 kilometres.

Establish fully equipped trauma centres at regular intervals along highways to extend emergency to victims of road accidents

Launch a special drive to create awareness and register all truck drivers, co-drivers and helpers on e-Shram portal to avail benefits of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-ABJAY) as well as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PM-JJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PM-SBY) and Old Age Protection under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mann Dhan (PM-SYMD)

Create a 24/7 helpline and online platform to take complaints from truck drivers together with evidence (photographic, videographic, and documentary)

Stationing of highway patrols in regions where they commercial truck drivers be exploited by anti-social elements

(With inputs from ANI)