NHRC Asks Union Home Ministry To Compensate Families For COVID-19 Deaths

In two specific cases, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Union Home Secretary to take on the matter of alleviating the hardship of families following the loss of family members due to COVID-19. The order was issued in response to a petition submitted by Radhakanta Tripathy, a prominent human rights advocate and Supreme Court activist. According to Tripathy, the state of families in COVID after death is horrible for generations, especially when the lone earner dies.

Tripathy asserted that the death of an Indian citizen has an impact on not just the individual's personal life, but also the lives of all family members who rely on the main source of income. Tripathy stated, "Due to the alleged inaction, negligence and the failure of the Centre and State Governments in applying the law, formulating policies, applying judicious mind, the next of the family members of the deceased died of Covid fail to get any compensation as on today."

NHRC directs Home Ministry

Krushnachandra Sahu, 42, and three of his brothers from a family in distant Angargaon in Ganjam district of Odisha perished of COVID from July 14, 2020, onwards leaving widows and children who have been battling for livelihood, he claimed. Soni, 18, and her two younger siblings from Raniganj block in Bihar's Araria district lost their parents in COVID on May 7, 2021. They tried to save them by selling their goats and cow, but they were unsuccessful. He said that three orphaned children now live in abject poverty.

The plea read, "Since the medical officers have not been conducting post mortem of the persons who are dying due to COVID-19, the right of the family members to know the 'real cause of death' of their member/relative on any official document."

COVID-19 has been declared a notified crisis, and those affected and their families are eligible for help from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), according to Tripathy. He claimed that the State and Central governments were irrational in not providing ex-gratia monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakh or notified ex-gratia monetary compensation to the families of those who died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tripathy claimed that a lack of coordination between the federal and state governments is to blame for fatalities and sufferings, as well as the rejection of exgratia or compensation.

Even after a year has passed since COVID-19 was declared a disaster in March 2020, the provisions of Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, or the National Policy of Disaster Management, have not been reviewed or updated to include appropriate measures to stop the virus from spreading. According to Tripathy, the current National Policy is an incomplete framework in terms of the pandemic.

Children get orphaned due to COVID

He alleged, "Non-review/updation of State Disaster Management Plan is the reason of present crisis. Despite knowing about the virus, the Government did not created any infrastructure dedicated for COVID-19, despite the recommendation from the Statutory Authorities."

Tripathy requested the NHRC to direct Union Home Ministry to obtain a status report from the governments on the overall number of COVID-19-related fatalities and the measures taken by the authorities to compensate those who died as a result of the crisis. The petitioner also asks that a comprehensive National Plan for compensation for COVID deaths be developed, that the Disaster Management Act and/or other Acts be invoked, that ex gratia compensation is paid in cases of COVID deaths, and that the orphans and distressed surviving members of the deceased victims be saved.

The official order by NHRC read, "This complaint be transmitted to the concerned authority for such action as deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within 8 weeks associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Twitter/India_NHRC/PTI