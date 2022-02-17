NHRC Cautions Over Cyberspace Being Misused To Tarnish Image Of Individuals And Nation

National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday, February 17, stated that India being a democratic country, everyone is given a right to express their speech freely but then cautioned against the sponsored bogey of unfounded criticism against the Institutions of the country on social media platforms. The NHRC Chairperson said that to ensure freedom of speech is not used to defame others, filtering of messages on social media would be necessary and this wouldn't be termed as interference with the right to freedom of speech.

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, while addressing a press conference, said, "India is a vibrant democracy where everyone has the freedom of speech but cautioned against the sponsored bogey of unfounded criticism against the Institutions of the country on social media platforms."

He mentioned it is usually observed that cyberspace is misused as a medium to destroy a person's or the country's image. "People holding Constitutional positions may not be able to refute such bogey of unfounded criticism amounting to defamation on social media platforms", he said.

A function was organised in the Commission to decorate the three officers of its Investigation Division with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services. NHRC Chairperson, NHRC Members, Justice MM Kumar, Dr DM Mulay, and Rajiv Jain, senior officers, and staff marked their presence.

The decorated officers included OP Vyas, Deputy Registrar (Law) and the then Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dushyant Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Inder Pal Singh, Inspector (retd.) who were also presented with the NHRC memento and cash award of Rs. 5,000 each.

Justice Mishra highlights the work of the Investigation Division of the Commission

Justice Mishra said the officers of the Investigation Division of the Commission carried out spot inquiries and investigations to ensure justice to the victim of human rights violations which is a very challenging task. Since 2002, as many as 21 Police Medals were given to the officers of the Investigation Division of the Commission is in recognition of this fact. He also said that India is unparalleled among any NHRI in the world in terms of work, functioning, and structure of the NHRC.

Santosh Mehra DG (Investigation) addressed the vent highlighting the Investigation Division of the Commission's contribution towards ensuring justice to the victims of human rights violations in trying circumstances. Further, Secretary-General, NHRC Bimbadhar Pradhan hailed the Investigation Division of the Commission's efforts in winning laurels for the Institution through their hard work resulting in a Police Medal for distinguished as well as meritorious services since 2002.

