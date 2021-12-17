NHRC Chief Says Centre Should Review AFSPA; Assures Intervention If Rights Are Violated

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice Arun Mishra said on Friday that it would be wrong to generalise that human rights get violated due to imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in some of the northeastern states. He also mentioned that the NHRC cannot hold a debate on the legality or constitutionality of AFSPA.

Speaking to the media, Justice Mishra stated, “It cannot be generalised that human rights are violated due to imposition of AFSPA. The government should be reviewing the need for application or withdrawal of the Act." "The human rights body examines the merits of the cases and announces compensation for the family members of the victims, which is then complied with by the state governments," he added.

Referring to the recent Nagaland violence which killed 14 civilians, Justice Mishra said the NHRC had taken up the case suo-moto and issued notices to authorities concerned as the state does not have a unit of the statutory agency.

He said, “We have sought a report from the Union home ministry and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that has been set up to probe the incident. It will, however, not be proper to comment on the merit of the case at this stage."

13 Nagaland youth gunned down by armed forces over 'mistaken identity'

Tensions mounted in Nagaland as innocent civilians were shot at by security forces in an ambush when the to-be victims were commuting in a truck at Oting in Mon district. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, CM Neiphiu Rio condemned the act and called for a 'high-level' SIT probe.

In a major mistaken identity incident, the vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the estimated movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), officials of Assam Rifles said.

As per sources, the incident escalated when villagers staged protests against the seemingly unjustified killings. Security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze by anguished villagers while the armed forces had to resort to violence to control the enraged demonstrators.

"The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the Armed forces said in a statement.

