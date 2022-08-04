NHRC Chief Says, 'there Is Urgent Need To Focus On Education & Health Of Migrant Workers'

While chairing an open house session organised by the National Human Rights Commission to discuss the outcome of the two research projects commissioned by it on migrant workers in 2019-20, the National Human Right Commission of India (NHRC) chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said that there is a need to focus on the education, healthcare and social security of women and children in the migrant workers’ community.

According to a statement by NHRC, Arun Kumar Mishra said that migrant workers are forced to leave their houses in search of better opportunities. There is an urgent need to focus on the education, health and social security of the women and children of the migrant workers.

State Machinery needs to be geared up to meet challenges: Justice Mishra

Arun Kumar Mishra further said that maximum attention should be paid to minimum wages of migrant workers, occupational safety and the requirements of food, potable water, health, safe accommodation, effective implementation of the Public Distribution System under 'One Nation and One Ration Card' scheme.

“The state machinery also needs to be geared up to meet any challenges as were faced by the migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.” Justice Arun Kumar Mishra said that migrant workers contribute immensely to the economy of the country.

Various measures are taken to reach out to migrant workers through various digital modes and portals. Justice Mishra further said that the digital divide should be taken care of and asked the participants to send their suggestions to the National Human Rights Commission in writing so that all inputs from the general public can be considered to finalise recommendations, which may be sent to the government authorities for implementation.