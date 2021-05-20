NHRC Directs Health Ministry To 'act Urgently' Over Black Fungus Deaths; Submit Report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry to take appropriate action and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) over the rise in cases of mucormycosis and fatalities due to fungal infection in India.

The NHRC directed the concerned authority to take appropriate action as deemed fit and submit a report over the issue to the complainant within eight weeks. The direction comes after Supreme Court lawyer and social activist, Radhakanta Tripathy filed a petition seeking the urgent intervention of the NHRC in the matter.

Noting that more than 3,000 people in various states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Odisha have been suffering from Mucormycosis or black fungus, the petitioner alleged that neither the Government of India nor any State Government is serious over the issue.

''Due to lack of medical care, treatment facilities, guidelines, inaction, and negligence by the Ministry of Health and the State Governments, a new disease named Mucormycosis or black fungus has been causing deaths in India,'' Tripathy claimed.

"While COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to plague the battered country's health infrastructure, the new fear of Mucormycosis or black fungus is causing more worries in Maharashtra where more than 55 deaths have been caused with more than two thousand affected," the SC lawyer said.

The plea cited media reports claiming that Jaipur has seen more than thirty patients with black fungus infection, many of whom have lost their sight.

Formulate policies to address black fungus issue

Tripathy requested the NHRC to urgently issue directions to the Centre and all the States to formulate policies and issue guidelines on handling the crisis and make medical facilities and treatment available to the patients.

The NHRC in its order stated "This complaint be transmitted to the concerned authority for such action as deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter."

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. The rare disease is very difficult to treat and is often life-threatening. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. In recent days, India has witnessed a huge spike in Mucormycosis infection among COVID-19 survivors with multiple states reporting over 100 cases each day.

