NHRC Directs MoHFW To Treat Teachers Engaged In COVID Work As 'Frontline Corona Warriors'

The National Human Rights Council (NHRC) has demanded to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to treat teachers engaged in COVID-19 duties as 'Frontline Corona Warriors' in all the states and UTs. NHRC further directed the Ministry to provide teachers with insurance and compensation at the earliest, along with releasing the compensation for the families of the deceased teachers. The order was passed by NHRC following the petition filed by human rights activist and lawyer from Supreme Court on civil rights, Radhakanta Tripathy.

NHRC's order read, "This complaint be transmitted to the concerned authority for such action as deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within 8 weeks associating the complaint/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter. "

Activist Radhakant Tripathy brought up the issue of Simanchal Satpathy of Odisha in the public domain. He stated that 27-year-old teacher Simanchal Satpathy from the Ganjam district of Odisha died in the line of duty on July 3, 2020. Following his death, his parents Rajkishore Satpathy and Sulochana Satpathy were found dead in their abode, noted Tripathy. Further in the petition, he noted that even after ten months of Simanchal Satpathy's death, the Government has failed to issue any amount of money as compensation. Along with the example, Tripathy also informed that the state government of Odisha had announced Rs. 50 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased frontline workers.

Citing more examples, Tripathi further said, "In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, ten teachers have died of COVID. The Contractual Teachers Welfare Association of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH Union Territory) has demanded that teachers doing COVID-related work should be covered under a health and term insurance scheme. Since the deployment of teachers in the COVID-related duties, over 700 contractual teachers of government primary and upper primary schools in DNH have been part of door-to-door survey and other COVID work. "

Ahead in the petition, Tripathi mentioned names of the universities like Aligarh Muslim University, Delhi University, and Jamia Milia Islamia who have witnessed the tragic inter-generational loss of promising young teachers and veteran academics. He addressed the challenges faced by the government school teachers who are deployed by states on several fronts to do crucial non-academic works. Tripathy also put forward the death of hundreds of teachers due to COVID-19 during the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections.

Noting all the crucial examples, Tripathy urged the NHRC to direct the ministry to consider teachers as frontline workers since organizations like UNESCO and other state legislators had called for teachers to be treated as priority groups. The petition demanded medical and financial aids to the teachers who are doing COVID-19 work as most of them are lone-earners.

Input with ANI, Image Source- @India_NHRC/Twitter