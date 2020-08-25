NHRC Directs State & UTs To Submit Report On Mental Health Care Measures Taken Amid COVID

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed all Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on mental health care amid COVID-19. NHRC passed this order after Radhakanta Tripathy, a human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer filed a petition in this regard. This plea was filed by Advocate Tripathy after reports of a surge in suicide cases in the country during the COVID-19 outbreak surfaced.

Advocate petitions NHRC for mental health care

SC advocate Radhakant Tripathy being a seasoned human rights activist filed a petition pointing out the spike in the suicide rate as the government failed to provide adequate mental health care facilities to the citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He alleged that the government failed to take care of people during coronavirus and failed to identify people suffering from mental health illnesses. In his petition to the human rights commission, advocate Tripathy claimed that not providing mental health care facilities was a sheer violation of human rights especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

While citing examples in his petition to NHRC, Tripathy shared a number of criminal cases as well as suicide cases that occurred due to mental health problems. He also shared the WHO report with the human rights commission which said that nearly 50 million Indians from all states and Union Territories suffer from mental health conditions like depression. Advocated Tripathy told the Human Rights Commission that the state and Union Territory governments are violating the United Nations Convention on health issues. He also contended that the government has failed to implement the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 by denying people with basic mental health care facilities as per the provisions of the act.

In his petition to NHRC, Tripathy stated that as compared to other health conditions, mental health does not receive enough attention and has the potential to destroy families and cause harm and deaths. Acting on his petition, the NHRC sought ATR from the state governments and Union Territories. Advocated Tripathy had earlier turned into a corona warrior in May when he led awareness drives and helped people from rural areas of Bhadrak district of Odisha by explaining them the health and safety protocols. As per the local media reports, earlier July he took it upon himself to file a petition in the case of the death of motivational speaker and social activist Aditya Dash following which the human rights commission directed the local Commissioner of Police to submit an ATR. Tripathy also filed a plea with the NHRC seeking replies from the government with regards to the problems faced by transgenders and sex workers.

(With inputs from ANI)

(PTI Photo)