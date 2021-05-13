NHRC Issues Notice To Centre, UP & Bihar Govts Over Bodies Dumped In Ganga, Seeks Report

Taking cognizance of complaints of dead bodies of COVID-19 infected bodies floating in the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sent notice to the Chief Secretaries of both the States and the Secretary of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation) calling for action taken report within four weeks.

The Commission has observed that the practice of disposal of dead bodies in our sacred river Ganga is clearly in violation of guidelines of the National Mission for Clean Ganga project of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and that the public authorities have failed to take concentric efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half-burnt or unburnt dead bodies into the River Ganga. In view of this, the aforesaid notices were issued to the authorities, both central and state.

In the press release, the commission cited The River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection, and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, which relates to the measures for prevention, control, and abatement of environmental pollution in the river Ganga and to ensure continuous adequate flow of water so as to rejuvenate the River Ganga to its natural and pristine condition. The order reads, "No person shall do any act or carry on any project or process or activity which, notwithstanding whether such act has been mentioned in this Order or not, has the effect of causing pollution in the River Ganga".

Having cited the order, the commission expressed in the press release that the disposal of dead bodies in such a manner may, seriously affect all those persons, who are dependent on the holy river for their day-to-day activities. "Even if these dead bodies were not of COVID victims, then such practice/incidents are shameful to the society as a whole as that amounts to a violation of human rights of even deceased persons." Talking about its step of issuing notice, it stated, "The complainant has sought for the intervention of the Commission for strict action against negligent public authorities, who have failed to prevent such incidents."

Bloated bodies spotted floating in Ganga at UP and Bihar

The notice is issued in relation to about 96 unidentified bodies, many of which were decomposed and bloated, found floating in the Ganga over the past couple of days, invoking fears among the residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh that the bodies of COVID victims were being dumped in the river. So far, of the 96 bodies found, 71 have been fished out in Bihar's Buxar district while 25 bodies were found in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, taking note of the incident on Tuesday, issued a 5-point compliance order to states which the river and its tributaries pass through. The Union Minister has directed the state administration to take necessary action and sought a report on the same within 14 days. In a letter to state authorities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand, the Director-General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) told authorities to cremate the unidentified dead bodies in accordance with COVID-safety protocol.

