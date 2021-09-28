NHRC Issues Notice To Delhi Govt Over Increasing Cases Of Clashes Among Tihar Inmates

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted a notice to the Government of Delhi alleging an escalation in the number of incidents of violence among inmates of Tihar Jail in the national capital, officials informed on Tuesday.

The commission observed that increasing cases of violence inside the jail indicate 'negligence by the prison authorities' resulting in 'gross violation' of human rights of the prisoners in the custody of the state, the Commission maintained in its report issued to the Delhi Government.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken a suo moto cognizance of a media report alleging increasing incidents of violence among inmates in Tihar Jail of Delhi," the NHRC statement maintained.

Clashes in Tihar jail evident

Reports of clashes among inmates in the Tihar jail has become apparent in the recent past. Reportedly in yet another incident of such clash inside the cell, a 25-year-old prisoner was allegedly thrashed by another on September 22. On September 11, two prisoners suffered injuries amid a clash and the very next day, Vikas Chopra - one of the prisoners - was injured by another inmate, Vikas Dhull with a surgical blade. The incident on September 22 marks the sixth such conflict in September only, the NHRC stated. Notably, in August, a 29-year-old gangster Ankit Gujjar was murdered in the same jail.

In another incident, on September 13, a 28-year-old undertrial was attacked.

Commission rue violation of human rights in Delhi's Tihar jail

As per the Commission, the media reports, if true, give rise to serious issues of human rights violation of the detainees in custody of the state. The NHRC acting on the matter has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General (DG) of prisons of the Government of Delhi, soliciting a comprehensive report within a month. The public body urged the government to notify the commission regarding the steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the violence at Tihar jail. The NHRC raised its concerns over the fact that during the span of the last 30 days, nearly 30 inmates have suffered injuries due to violent clashes in the jail.

